Chery model made in Brazil goes on sale in Brazilian market

Chery Automobile Co. Ltd of China has launched in Brazil its Tiggo 8 seven-seater sport utility vehicle, made in the central Brazilian municipality of Anápolis, O Estado de São Paulo reports.

The Brazilian newspaper says Grupo CAOA of Brazil is the distributor.

The report says Chery hopes to Tiggo 8s at the rate of 600 a month, for a base price of 168,600 reals (about US$31,400) each, which means the model is the most expensive the carmaker sells in Brazil, O Estado de São Paulo says.

In February a Brazilian newspaper published in Chinese, Nanmei QiaoPao, reported that figures given by the Brazilian association of automobile dealers show Chery sold 20,182 motor vehicles in Brazil last year, taking the 14th-biggest slice of the market there.