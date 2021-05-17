Chef demonstrates Macanese, Portuguese cooking in Nanjing

A demonstration of how to prepare Macanese and Portuguese food, a feature of Macao Week in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, was shown live online, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The MGTO issued a written statement saying the demonstration was given last Saturday at the Jinling Hotel in the provincial capital, Nanjing, by Macao chef Lou Chi Seng, accompanied by a Chinese internet celebrity.

The office says Mr Lou showed how to cook Minchi, a famous Macanese dish, and how to prepare braised pork ribs Portuguese-style, served with broad beans, a Jiangsu seasonal ingredient.

Over 14 days the hotel is giving demonstrations of the preparation of 33 Macanese or Portuguese dishes, giving the last on May 26, the MGTO says.

Macao Week in Jiangsu includes a four-day stop by a Macao road show in the pedestrian precinct near the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, and performances of Portuguese folk dancing, the last today, the office says.