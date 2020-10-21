Charlestrong boss aims to expand market for Timorese coffee

Charlestrong Café Co. Lda Chairman Charles Shi says he wants the Macao company to expand its market for coffee organically grown in Timor-Leste beyond Macao to other parts of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the South China Morning Post reports.

The Hong Kong newspaper quotes Mr Shi as saying Charlestrong processes its Café Dilly brand coffee at the rate of about 300 tonnes of a year on a production floor covering 7,000 square feet.

Mr Shi said he was looking for 50,000 square feet of floor space for bigger roasting machines, to increase production capacity to 5,000 tonnes a year.

The report says he is willing to invest 30 million patacas (US$3.76 million).

Mr Shi noticed the high quality of the coffee when he visited East Timor, the report says.

“I grabbed the opportunities, as producers there have not found a market,” the South China Morning Post quotes him as saying.