CGN Brasil and the government of Minas Gerais sign a protocol for the construction of a solar park

The Chinese company Sul Americana de Metais (SAM) and CGN Brasil Energia signed on the 27th of September a protocol of intent with the State Secretariat for Economic Development of Minas Gerais (SEDE) for the construction of a solar park in the northern region of Minas Gerais state, with start-up scheduled for 2024. The agreement includes the creation of a joint venture through which 3 billion reais will be invested in the venture.

The park, which should have an installed capacity of approximately 800 megawatts, will initially meet the demand of SAM’s Block 8 Project for the extraction and processing of iron ore, which will consume 1.5 million MWh/year.

The Block 8 Project consists mainly of a mining complex and a water dam. SAM has committed to using 100% renewable energy from the fifth year of operation of the project.