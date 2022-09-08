CGGC wants to build a thermoelectric plant in Maricá

On the 2nd of September, the mayor of Maricá, Fabiano Horta, received a delegation from the Chinese construction company Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), which presented a protocol of intentions with the aim of building a thermal power plant in Maricá.

The project is called “Complexo Power Maricá” and foresees the installation of a power plant in the city over the next five years, which has the potential to generate 2,600 megawatts of energy per month. The construction of the plant aims to consolidate Maricá as an important industrial center for natural gas. Before the start of the project, several feasibility studies will be carried out, such as economic modeling studies, concession of the area, environmental licensing, and auction for electricity production, among others.

This is the second visit by the Chinese group to the city. The first happened in March of this year when CGGC representatives came in search of information for the implementation of projects in the energy and natural gas sectors.