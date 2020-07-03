CEPA changes tipped to benefit Portuguese companies

Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association President Alberto Carvalho Neto thinks changes in the rules on trade between Macao and Mainland China may mean more business for Portuguese companies based in the city, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Carvalho Neto as saying having more goods of Portuguese origin covered by the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), which governs trade between the mainland and Macao, would boost trade.

The report quotes Macao Economic Services as saying the changes, which take effect next Wednesday, cover some pork products, and sausages and similar sorts of food made with other kinds of meat.

The CEPA would be even more beneficial if it gave special treatment to goods brought to Macao from Portuguese-speaking countries for processing or packaging, Lusa quotes Mr Carvalho Neto as saying.