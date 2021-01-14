Centre for training teachers of Portuguese opens in Beijing

Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) formally opened on Wednesday its National Spanish-Portuguese Teacher Training Centre, the BFSU Department of Spanish and Portuguese says.

The department announced in writing that the purpose of the centre is to spur development of the teaching of the Portuguese and Spanish languages in mainland China.

The announcement says several renowned academics and other figures attended the opening.

A teacher training forum followed the opening ceremony, the BFSU Department of Spanish and Portuguese says.

State-run China Radio International (CRI) reports that about 300 people, either authorities on Spanish or Portuguese, or teachers or students of the languages, came from institutions all over mainland China to attend.

The teaching of Portuguese has developed rapidly in China as Chinese economic engagement with Latin America and Africa has grown, and over 40 mainland Chinese universities now give degrees in Portuguese, CRI says.