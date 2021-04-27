Centre for Sino-Cabo Verdean exchanges nearing completion

The China-Cabo Verde Exchange Centre in the Cabo Verdean capital, Praia, should open within three months, Inforpress reports, citing José Correia, the president of the Cabo Verde-China Friendship Association, or Amicachi.

Work on completing the three-storey building has resumed, after it was suspended for a while and changes were made to the plans, a report carried by the Cabo Verdean state-run news agency last Saturday quotes Mr Correia as saying in an interview.

The centre will contain the Amicachi head office and serve as a venue for training courses, for exchanges, and for gastronomic and other cultural activities, the report says.

It quotes Mr Correia as saying his association means to open a cultural academy to nurture Cabo Verdean traditional music and dance, and to connect the cultures of Cabo Verde and China.

Amicachi aims to entice young people to engage in sport, such as playing football and practising Chinese martial arts including Tai Chi and Kung Fu, Inforpress quotes Mr Correia as saying.