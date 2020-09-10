CCTV airs documentary on Sino-Portuguese cooperation

A new documentary programme broadcast by China Central Television (CCTV) extols cooperation by China and Portugal in economic and cultural affairs.

The Chinese government-run network first showed the documentary, called “Colours of Portugal”, on Sunday.

In the programme, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Cai Run describes the results of investment by each country in the other as positive, and says Chinese and Portuguese companies learn from each other.

The programme highlights the part played by Hengtong Group Co. Ltd of China in setting up a semi-submersible wind farm, the first in the world, off the coast of northern Portugal.

Hengtong has the contract to supply, install and maintain the high-voltage submarine cables connecting the farm to the Portuguese electricity grid, the documentary says.

The wind farm can generate enough electricity to supply 60,000 households, according to “Colours of Portugal”.