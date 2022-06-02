CCIICSP Sino-Portuguese business and investment platform launched

The inauguration of the Sino-Portuguese International Cooperation Centre for Investment and Trade (CCIICSP), based in the city of Guangzhou, took place on Wednesday. The inaugural session was streamed online with the participation of representatives from Chinese and Portuguese public and private entities.

The CCIICSP aims to pursue investment and trade projects between Portugal and Portuguese-speaking countries with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Hainan Island.

According to a CCIICSP statement, this initiative is an important step in the realization of the strategic partnership between Portugal and China, established in 2005. The creation of the CCIICSP is also the recognition by China of the geostrategic relevance of Portugal

The Portuguese market is today one of the largest recipients per capita of Chinese investment in Europe.