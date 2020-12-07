CCB shows off Portuguese wines in Henan

Red wines made in Portugal and coffee processed in Macao were among the food and drink on display at the Henan-Macao Food Industry Matching Meeting, the Henan Daily reports.

The newspaper, run by the government of the central Chinese province of Henan, says the Henan Provincial Commerce Department, and the Henan and Macao branches of state-owned China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) arranged the meeting, held online last week.

The report says the CCB system for business-matching online carried live displays of merchandise and negotiations as they unfolded in Macao and the Henan city of Zhengzhou.

More than 30 Henan suppliers of food were represented at the meeting, along with at least 10 enterprises associated with Macao, including maker of Portuguese wine Quinta da Marmeleira, Nam Kwong Logistics Co. Ltd and supplier of frozen meat Dairy Land Import & Export Ltd, said the Henan Daily.