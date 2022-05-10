Cassava flour factory renovated by Chinese team resumes production

The Margarita Manuel cassava flour processing factory in São Tomé and Príncipe resumed operations last Thursday, after the completion of the renovation project carried out by the Chinese agricultural technical team in São Tomé and Príncipe.

With the support of the Chinese agricultural technical team, the factory’s production conditions have been improved, which helps increase the productivity of local cassava flour processing, create more employment opportunities and increase producers’ income. In the future, China will continue to provide technical guidance, helping the factory to improve its production and operations management, and to promote sustainable development of the factory.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development of São Tomé and Príncipe remarked that the resumption of production of the factory is another successful example of agricultural cooperation between China and São Tomé and Príncipe, and the increase in the factory’s production and income is of great importance to ensure the country’s food security.

The Margarita Manuel factory is located in the district of Mé-Zochi of São Tomé and Príncipe. It is the largest cassava flour processing factory in the country, whose production once accounted for more than half of the national production. However, it had been suspended for several years due to years of disrepair.