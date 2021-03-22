Casa de Portugal band illustrates musically the cultural heritage of Macao

The band of the Portuguese association in Macao have completed a series of three concerts illustrating musically the cultural heritage of the city, during which they played some of their own compositions, Hoje Macau reports.

The newspaper says that in the first concert, held last Friday in the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, the band performed 10 songs in Portuguese and Chinese inspired by the works of Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa, all the songs being taken from an album they released in 2015.

The report says that in the second concert, held last Saturday in the premises of the Macao Delegation of the Orient Foundation of Portugal, they performed songs taken from an album they released in 2019 to mark 20 years since the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

In the last concert, held in the Mandarin House yesterday, they performed songs based on Portuguese translations of notable Chinese poems.

The Orient Foundation supported the series of concerts and the Cultural Institute of Macao sponsored it, Hoje Macau says.