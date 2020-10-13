Cargo of Angolan oil sails smoothly through Chinese customs

A shipload of Angolan crude oil was the first cargo to have its passage through Chinese customs eased by a simplified procedure for inspecting imports to China, the Dazhong Daily reports.

The Chinese state-owned newspaper says 46,000 tonnes of oil on board a tanker calling at the eastern Chinese port of Dongying swiftly cleared customs last week.

The report says that as soon as the ship arrived customs officers went aboard to inspect the cargo, taking just 40 minutes to obtain samples before giving permission for unloading.

The new procedure can cut the time tankers spend in Chinese ports by two or three days, saving crude importers roughly 4 million yuan (about US$593,100) a month, the Dazhong Daily quotes Dongying Yatong Petrochemical Co. Ltd Deputy General Manager Chen Xingyuan as saying.