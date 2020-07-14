CanSino seeking to try out Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil

Chinese developer of vaccines CanSino Biologics Inc. is in talks about holding clinical trials of a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus in Brazil, Chile, Russia and Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports, citing a co-founder of the company, Qiu Dongxu.

The news agency quotes Mr Qiu as telling a conference in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou that CanSino has started talks with the authorities in each country, and that trials on 40,000 volunteers are likely to begin soon.

The CanSino factory being built in China could make between 100 million and 200 million doses of vaccine a year, beginning early next year, Reuters quotes Mr Qiu as saying.

The Brazilian regulator gave this month permission for clinical trials of CoronaVac, a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China.