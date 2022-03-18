Campus funded by China turned over to Mozambican government

The government in Mozambique has formally taken possession of the campus of the Gorongosa Polytechnic Institute, built with Chinese money in the central province of Sofala, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.

The campus contains classrooms, workshops, a dormitory and other facilities, the embassy announced in writing on Thursday.

The announcement quotes a Mozambican senior official, Agostinho Francisco Langa Júnior, as saying at the turnover the day before that the institute will help make the Mozambican vocational education system the best it can be.

His embassy quotes Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun as describing the campus is a landmark in the field of Sino-Mozambican cooperation in education and employment, a manifestation of the longstanding friendship between China and Mozambique.

Mr Wang promised ever-closer Sino-Mozambican cooperation in education and related matters, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.