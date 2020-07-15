Câmara Portugal-China PME assina acordo com associação empresarial de concelho português

The Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce and an association of businesses in the northern Portuguese region of Resende have agreed to cooperate in supporting the development of the region, A Verdade reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes a written statement issued by the business association, the Associação Empresarial de Resende (AER) as saying the agreement is meant to help enterprises in the industries the region is noted for to do business abroad.

AER thinks the agreement may present lucrative opportunities for Resende entrepreneurs, A Verdade says.

Last month a Portuguese news website, Notícias de Coimbra, quoted the head of the Sino-Portuguese chamber, Chow Y Ping, as saying the chamber can help Portuguese SMEs overcome obstacles to their doing business in China erected by the Covid-19 pandemic.