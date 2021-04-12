Call for more effort to help Macao serve its trade function

Macao legislator and businessman Wang Sai Man has urged Macao to prompt mainland Chinese companies intending to tap Portuguese-speaking markets to set up branches in the city, the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

MNA quotes Mr Wang as telling the Macao Legislative Assembly last Thursday that the city has enough foreign exchange reserves to serve as a place where enterprises in lusophone countries and mainland China can do business.

Macao should encourage large companies in particular to come to the city to boost technological development and improve the training of workers.

Mr Wang called for the authorities in Macao to speed up legislation on tax benefits to draw in more investment from outside, and to better promote abroad the attractions of the city as a place to do business, MNA says.