Call for China, São Tomé e Príncipe to keep working together

São Toméan President Evaristo Carvalho has voiced hope that the incoming Chinese envoy to São Tomé e Príncipe will spur on work on Sino-São Toméan cooperative projects that is already in progress, STP-Press reports.

The São-Toméan state-run news agency says Mr Carvalho, speaking at a gathering to mark the departure of outgoing Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Wang Wei, expressed the belief that big cooperative endeavours will soon show results.

Since they re-established diplomatic relations in 2016, China and São Tomé e Príncipe have stuck a general agreement on economic, scientific and cultural cooperation, and particular agreements on cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism and healthcare, and on technical aid, STP-Press says.