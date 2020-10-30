Cabo Verdean university, Macao poly agree to cooperate

Representatives of the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the University of Cabo Verde have signed an agreement on exchanges of teachers and students, joint scientific research and joint academic gatherings, MPI says.

The institute announced in writing that the agreement provides for cooperation in offering programmes leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The announcement quotes University of Cabo Verde Rector Judite Medina do Nascimento as saying that the agreement is the starting point for fruitful collaboration in depth.

The agreement is meant to increase academic cooperation by China and the Portuguese-speaking world, and help Macao become a teaching centre for turning out people bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese, MPI says.

The institute has concentrated on developing machinery for translating Chinese into Portuguese and vice-versa, its announcement quotes MPI Rector Marcus Im Sio Kei as saying.