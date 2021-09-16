Cabo Verdean students invited to enter Huawei ICT contest

Students of information and communications technology at all universities in Cabo Verde have until October 15 to enter the first national heat of the international ICT contest run by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China, the company says.

In an article published in a Cabo Verdean newspaper, Expresso das Ilhas, Huawei says it is holding the heat in Cabo Verde in cooperation with the Cabo Verdean government and a relevant public body, Cabo Verde Digital.

The company says the winners will have the chance to compete for scholarships to study in China and for internships at Huawei.

Five Cabo Verdean universities have agreed to set up ICT academies linked to Huawei, the company says in its Expresso das Ilhas article.

The newspaper quotes a government official, Pedro Lopes, as urging Cabo Verdean students to enter the contest and show how good they are.