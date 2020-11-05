Cabo Verdean Q3 imports from China jump to US$16.9 mln

Official data indicate that the value of Cabo Verdean imports in the third quarter shrank as a whole by 8.9 per cent year-on-year, but that imports from China grew to 1.59 billion escudos (US$16.9 million), 65.4 percent more than a year earlier.

Cabo Verdean National Statistics Institute figures show China was the source of 8.9 per cent of imports in the third quarter, having been the source of 4.9 percent a year earlier.

The only source of third-quarter imports bigger than China was Portugal, which supplied 53.8 percent, having supplied 45.4 percent a year earlier.

The major categories of import were reactors and boilers, which accounted for 11.3 percent of the value, and fuel, which accounted for 9.8 percent.