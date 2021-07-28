Cabo Verdean Olympic team brings along doctor with Macao ties

The 15-strong Cabo Verdean delegation to the Toyko Olympic Games includes Humberto Évora, a specialist in sports medicine who worked for many years in Macao, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper quotes Dr Évora saying all possible precautions have been taken in the Olympic Village against spreading COVID-19 among the 18,000 competitors and officials attending the games.

Dr Évora has served the Cabo Verdean team at every Olympics since the 2008 games in Beijing, Ponto Final says.

Separately, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, says six Cabo Verdean track and field athletes, swimmers, judokas, boxers or gymnasts have qualified to compete in Tokyo, the most in any Olympics yet.

After postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toyko Olympics opened last Saturday and will close on August 8.