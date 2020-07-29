Cabo Verdean maker of soap, shampoo eyes Macao market

Paradise Soaps of Cabo Verde intends to begin exporting the natural soap and shampoo it makes to Asia and Europe, starting with Macao, Inforpress reports, citing the proprietor, Inês Silva.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes Ms Silva as saying she hopes to resume within two months exporting Paradise Soaps products to the United States, which were suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report says Paradise Soaps products are made only with natural ingredients found in Cabo Verde, such as goat’s milk, aloe vera, clay, and sulphur.

Paradise Soaps began making soap about two years ago in a factory in Porto Novo’s Ribeira das Patas, on the island of Santo Antão, the report says.

The factory can produce each day 800 bars of solid soap or containers of liquid soap, and over 200 bottles of shampoo, Inforpress says.