Cabo Verdean lawmakers give nod to maritime economic zone

The Cabo Verdean legislature has approved the plan for a Chinese-backed maritime special economic zone on and around the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency says 62 members of the legislature voted for the bill containing the plan, which found favour with the main political parties.

The zone may help develop industries on São Vicente that exploit the sea, and make Cabo Verde a logistics hub, Inforpress quotes one member, João Gomes, as saying.

The Cabo Verdean government said last month that the plan envisaged a container terminal on São Vicente, a ship repair yard and a logistical facility for exports of fish.