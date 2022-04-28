Chinese-funded CCTV surveillance to cover more of Cabo Verde

A closed-circuit television surveillance system will be installed in the town of Tarrafal, in the north of the Cabo Verdean island of Santiago, Lusa says, quoting Cabo Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva.

Mr Correia e Silva said so at the celebrations of the 105th anniversary of the Tarrafal municipality, the Portuguese news agency reported on Monday.

He said that since it began in 2018, the Cabo Verdean Safe City programme had installed similar CCTV systems in the capital, Praia, which is also on the island of Santiago, and in major towns on the islands of Sao Vicente, Sal and Boavista.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China is installing the surveillance systems and the Chinese government is paying for them, Lusa says.