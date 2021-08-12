Cabo Verdean business confidence keeps growing in second quarter

A survey by the National Statistics Institute in Cabo Verde found most respondents felt that the business climate there was favourable in the second quarter of this year.

The results of the survey, made public on Tuesday, indicate that confidence was greater in the second quarter than in the first, maintaining the quarterly growth shown in the opening three months of the year.

The survey found that sentiment remained favourable in the second quarter.

Confidence in the tourism business in the second quarter maintained the quarterly growth shown in the first, being greater than at any time in the past 12 months.

Confidence in the tourism business in the second quarter was also greater than a year earlier, a signifying that the business is in a favourable situation, the results of the Cabo Verdean National Statistics Institute survey indicate.