Cabo Verde to hold international fair on renewable energy

Cabo Verde will put on next month the International Fair on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, to hasten its adoption of ways of using energy more sustainably, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Cabo Verdean Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy Alexandre Monteiro as telling a news conference that the fair will be an opportunity for all stakeholders in the business of energy to communicate.

The fair is a joint endeavour by an enterprise called Cabo Verde International Fair, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy, and the Ministry of Finance and Business Development, and will be held from March 24 to 26, Lusa says.

The Government aims to spend €780 million (about US$887 million) on increasing to half by 2030 the proportion of the energy the country uses that is clean energy, the report says.