Cabo Verde-Senegal shipping service under discussion

Cabo Verdean Maritime Economy Minister Paulo Veiga has said he and private investors are discussing starting a scheduled shipping service between his country and Senegal, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Veiga as telling the Cabo Verdean legislature that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) intends to begin this year a project to connect all seaports in Cabo Verde, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr Veiga said connections by sea between Cabo Verde and other ECOWAS members were important for a Chinese-backed maritime special economic zone being set up on and around the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente.

The maritime special economic zone is essential if Cabo Verde is to become a logistics hub, Lusa quotes the minister as saying.