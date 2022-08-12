BYD’s more affordable electric vehicle is on its way to Brazil

After the TAN, HAN and Song Plus electric vehicles, the Chinese car brand BYD took another step to expand its electric vehicle lineup with another electric model ready to be sold in Brazil. The Dolphin MPV-style hatchback will arrive on the Brazilian market in 2023.

The BYD Dolphin will be the brand’s most affordable electric car in Brazil. The engine will have a power of 95 horsepower and a torque of 180 Newton-meters. Its maximum speed is 160 km/h and its range is 400 km. It has an ADAS+ package and a 4G connection with Wi-Fi, among other functions.

The BYD Dolphin has a length of 4.07m, a width of 1.77m, a height of 1.57m, and a wheelbase of 2.70m. Compared with the models TAN, HAN and Song Plus, the BYD Dolphin’s finishing is simpler.