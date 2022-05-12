BYD tests in Brazil electric car for app drivers

The Chinese car brand BYD has recently launched the D1 electric hatchback in Mexico which was jointly developed by BYD and Didi Chuxing, a Chinese mobile transportation platform. Currently, BYD has carried out a model test in Brazil and plans to launch it later this year, revealed the Brazilian magazine Autoesporte.

The D1 model will be BYD’s third 100% battery electric vehicle in Brazil, after the Tan EV SUV and Han EV sedan.

This model is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor developed by BYD, with 136 horsepower and an NEDC range of 418 km. Besides, the car is equipped with a Level 2 automated driving system and a monitoring system created by Didi.