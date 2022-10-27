BYD reaches the mark of two million photovoltaic modules manufactured in Brazil

BYD Energy has reached the mark of two million photovoltaic modules manufactured in Brazil. In April, the company inaugurated a new line in the Campinas (SP) unit, which included the renewal of equipment and processes.

According to the company, the new line also allowed the factory to become compatible with all the sizes of photovoltaic cells currently available in the market, with great gains in productivity and efficiency.

Thus, it is now possible to perform lamination and encapsulation of conventional or double-glass modules. The expansion and transformation of the production processes ensured that the company tripled its capacity to reach 0.5 Gigawatt.