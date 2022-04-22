BYD opens photovoltaic module production line in Brazil

A subsidiary of BYD Co. Ltd of China has opened a production line in Brazil for making photovoltaic modules, the Xinhua Silk Road website says.

The facility, in Campinas in the state of São Paulo, uses the latest BYD technology to make photovoltaic modules with a capacity of up to 0.5 GW and enough output of electricity to meet the needs of 750,000 people, according to a report posted on the Chinese state-run website on Wednesday, the day after the opening.

The report quotes Chinese Consul-General in São Paulo Chen Peijie as saying the production line will prompt closer Sino-Brazilian cooperation in tapping energy.

BYD has been making the exploitation of new sources of energy more efficient, and has contributed to the changeover to using clean energy around the world, the Xinhua Silk Road website quotes Mayor Dário Saadi of Campinas as saying.