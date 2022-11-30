BYD opens a dealership in Campinas and reaches 13 cities in Brazil

After announcing the launch of the electric SUV Yuan Plus and the Song Plus DM-i, BYD Brasil inaugurated its thirteenth automobile dealership in Brasil on November 17. It is BYD Dahruj, belonging to the group of the same name, located in Campinas.

The expansion of dealerships of BYD does not stop in Campinas. The Dahruj received two more concessions, both scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023. The city of Jundiaí and the western zone of São Paulo will be the locations of the Chinese brand’s 14th and 15th dealerships. It is expected that the brand will arrive in 45 Brazilian cities in 2023.

BYD was founded in China in 2003, and arrived in Brazil 12 years later, in 2015, with its first 100% electric bus assembly plant in the country, also located in Campinas.

