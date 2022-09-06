BYD delivers 20 electric buses to the state of Bahia

The Chinese car brand BYD announced the delivery of 20 electric buses to the metropolitan region of Salvador, in the state of Bahia. This is the first batch of electric buses in Bahia, which are expected to start operating in September.

With the delivery of BYD, Salvador became the city with the largest fleet of electric buses in the country, surpassing São Paulo (18) and São José dos Campos (12). BYD pointed out that an electric bus can reduce the emissions of more than 184 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the equivalent of planting 1,311 trees per year.

The person in charge of BYD stated that the company has an advantage over other automakers installed in Brazil as it does not depend on the purchase of auto parts from other companies. All the components to produce a bus can be made in-house.