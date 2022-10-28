BYD collaborates with the largest car dealership in Brazil

Recently, BYD, the Chinese manufacturer, and Grupo Saga, the largest distributor group in Brazil, opened their first store in the capital, Braslia, BYD Saga Brasília. To date, BYD has established 10 offline dealer stores in Brazil and continues to provide local consumers with high-quality new vehicle sales and after-sales service.

Li Tie, general manager of BYD Brazil, said that establishing a cooperative relationship with the largest car dealership in Brazil is very important to consolidating the development of the BYD brand in the Brazilian market. The two companies will work together to promote green, low-carbon local transport.

Currently, BYD has obtained franchise rights in 31 major local cities. The expectation is that by the end of this year, the commercial layout will be expanded to 45 cities and 100 stores will be established by the end of 2023.