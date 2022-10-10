BYD Brasil opens new dealership stores in Brazil

The Brazilian subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Brasil continues to accelerate the expansion of its activities in the country. On October 5th, BYD inaugurated a new dealership store in the State of Goiás. The inauguration occurred just one day after opening a new unit in Belo Horizonte-MG. This is the third BYD Brasil dealership store in the Eurobike group, focused on the premium automotive market.

The opening of the Carmais and Saga concessionaires is confirmed for this October, one in Fortaleza-CE and another in Braslia-DF.

So far, concessionaires have been appointed in 31 cities in Brazil. The forecast is to end 2022 with a total of 45 units and reach the end of 2023 with the appointment of 100 dealerships.