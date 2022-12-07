BYD Brasil and UFSC develop laboratory with integrated solar energy

BYD Brasil and the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) are developing together the construction of the first laboratory with total photovoltaic integration of BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaic System).

The project is being built on the campus of the Federal University of Santa Catarina and is scheduled for delivery in February next year. BYD will support the construction of the space and the supply of photovoltaic modules.

The construction of the laboratory will use a total of 360 modules, which were delivered at the beginning of November, of 450W and 530W. The latter, with transparent backsheet, will be applied specifically on the roof, depending on the inclination and positioning, for greater energy generation. The 450W modules will be used on the lateral facades of the laboratory facilities.

(Source: Portal Solar)