Businessman calls for new model for Sino-Angolan cooperation

Angola-China Chamber of Commerce President Arnaldo Calado had called for a new model for Sino-Angolan cooperation that better exploits Chinese potential, O País reports.

The Angolan newspaper quotes Mr Calado as telling a gathering held to celebrate National Day in China that Chinese investment and other forms of financing are essential for building basic infrastructure for agribusiness in Angola.

Mr Calado said Angola and China should widen the scope of their cooperation to include heavy and light industry, higher education and scientific research, media and information technology, and healthcare.

Mr Calado voiced praise for Chinese businesspeople and investors that have worked to develop Angola and strengthen Sino-Angolan political and economic ties, O País says.