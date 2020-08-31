Business group in Macao keen to develop surrounding area

The Macau Delegation of the Portuguese-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry will devote more resources to developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Ponto Final reports, citing the head of the delegation, Bernie Leong.

The newspaper says a written statement issued by the delegation quotes Mr Leong as telling Portuguese Consul-General in Macao Paulo Cunha Alves and Macao Secretary for the Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong in a meeting that Portugal is an important hub connecting Macao to Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The statement quotes Mr Lei as telling the meeting that Macao and Portugal should continue cooperating and keep up their dialogue, and that they should collaborate more and increase their trade, Ponto Final says.