Bulk shipment of Timorese kopi luwak beans arrives in China

A container loaded with 20 tonnes of Timorese kopi luwak beans, the first bulk shipment to China of such coffee beans, reached the port of Waigaoqiao in Shanghai on Tuesday, the Pudong News website reports.

The Chinese website says another 40 tonnes or so in two containers, part of an order worth US$5 million, is due to leave Díli in due course.

The report quotes Li Ziqiang, who is in charge the Timorese pavilion in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, as saying interest in coffee grown organically in Timor-Leste jumped after the China International Import Expo, held last November.

Mr Li also wants to start importing cashew nuts from Timor-Leste.

Pudong News quotes Shanghai Waigaoqiao International Trading Operation Center Co. Ltd deputy general manager Li Chunxi as saying the trade service platform helps create a cluster of imported products.