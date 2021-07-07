Building infrastructure in Brazil on Macao conference agenda

The 12th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) will take place in Macao on July 22 and 23, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

On the programme for the conference is the 7th China-Latin American Countries Infrastructure Forum, sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, which will cover Brazil, IPIM announced in writing yesterday.

Macao, in holding the IIICF, is serving its purpose as a place where China and the lusophone world can conduct business, the institute says.

IPIM says 14 associations of businesses in the construction and finance industries in Macao are helping the institute put on the conference.

Most of the activities on the programme require physical attendance, but some can be attended online, the institute says.

The conference will bring together this year representatives of 10 per cent more infrastructure and other businesses than last year, and will have 30 per cent more booths, IPIM says.