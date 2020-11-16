Broader scope envisaged for Macao poly training centre

Macao Polytechnic Institute International Portuguese Training Centre Director Joaquim Ramos de Carvalho intends to expand the contribution his centre makes to relations between China and the Portuguese-speaking world beyond instruction in the Portuguese language, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper quotes the newly appointed Mr Ramos de Carvalho as saying in an interview that the academia in lusophone countries show great interest in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the rest of China .

Mr Ramos de Carvalho said the lusophone world and China needed more information about each other’s academic systems, and about the opportunities for academic cooperation.

He said his institute wished to be better able to connect academics in China and lusophone countries, to help Macao perform its international function.

The institute has helped Chinese universities to avail of training and materials for teaching Portuguese, and to give their students further opportunities, Ponto Final quotes Mr Ramos de Carvalho as saying.