Bridge project in São Tomé and Principe gets World Bank nod

The World Bank has approved the disbursement of US$40,000 to build a bridge for pedestrians and motorcycles over the Mangui river on the African island of São Tomé, the Jornal Tropical website says.

A Chinese contractor, identified only as Urban, is due to start construction in a few days, the São Toméan website reported on Wednesday.

The report quotes a World Bank representative, Arlindo Carvalho, as saying the bridge should take 30 days to build.

The bridge, 70 metres long and 4 metres wide, will be made of cemented stone, and it is expected to last for 20 years, the report says.

The bridge is being built in response to popular demand in the towns of Mouro Peixe and Praia Guêguê, which it will connect, the website quotes Mr Carvalho as saying.