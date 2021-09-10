BRICS innovation centre opens its doors in Xiamen

A Brazilian diplomat believes the establishment the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center is a great opportunity for Brazilian and Chinese companies and scientific institutions to pursue joint projects and learn from each other, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says the diplomat, José Roberto de Andrade Filho, the science and technology counsellor at the Brazilian Embassy in Beijing, was commenting on the opening on Tuesday of the premises occupied by the nine-month-old centre in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen.

The report says over 350 businesspeople and authorities in their fields attended the opening ceremony.

At a parallel gathering, enterprises in the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) struck 28 investment deals, together worth 13.4 billion yuan (about US$2.1 billion), CNS says.

Separately, the Securities Times website in China reports that China World Trade Corp. did deals together worth over 2 billion yuan to buy soybeans and pulp from CJ Selecta SA and Klabin SA of Brazil.