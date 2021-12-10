BRF planning to build facility for producing meat in China

Brazilian supplier of meat BRF SA is planning to build and run a meat production facilityin mainland China, Reuters reports, citing BRF Vice-president of International Markets Patricio Rohner.

Building the facility is paramount if BRF is to increase the business it does in China while the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts international logistics, a report carried by the news agency on Wednesday quotes Mr Rohner as saying.

Mr Rohner said BRF already had sales and distribution arrangements with partners in China, and that it might make acquisitions there.

The report says producing meat in China is meant to contribute to BRF achieving its ambition to at least double its annual net sales by 2030.

BRF Chief Executive Lorival Luz expects BRF net revenue to reach 100 billion reals (about US$18 billion) in 2030, Reuters says.