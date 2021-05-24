BRF considering China as a place for production of meat

BRF SA Chief Executive Lorival Luz has said the Brazilian supplier of meat is looking for new opportunities to increase the business it does in China by producing meat there, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes Mr Luz as saying during a gathering online last week that BRF sells in China over 30 per cent of the meat it exports to Asia, which makes China one of its main markets.

The report, citing the BRF website, says the company has two distribution centres and six commercial offices in Asia at present.

The report quotes Chinese Minister of Agriculture Tang Renjian as expressing at the same gathering openness to Brazilian investment in Chinese farming, and support for it.

Brazil will keep looking for ways to do more business with China, Reuters quotes Brazilian Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina Dias as saying.