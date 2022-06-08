Brazil’s postal service Correios engages more dedicated flights from China to Brazil

Brazil Post continues to engage a high volume of dedicated cargo flights from China to Brazil. Since flights are delayed or canceled because of COVID-19 and international flights have not yet fully resumed, chartering aircraft is a way to ensure ensure trade flows and parcels delivery.

The flights are operated by A330 of Spain’s Aura Airlines and A340-600 of the Air Atlanta Icelandic. The two companies have been approved by the Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency to arrange more flights in the first half of June.

There will be two more flights operated by Aura Airlines (on 5th and 8th June), connecting Chengdu and São Paulo; and four more flights operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic departing from Hong Kong (on 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th June).