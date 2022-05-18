Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation participates in event of Ibrachina

The Brazil-China Socio-Cultural Institute (Ibrachina) invited the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Brazil (MCTI), Paulo Alvim, to participate in the event MEETUP Esfera which was held on Friday.

The activity MEETUP Esfera aims to encourage entrepreneurs to start businesses, besides fostering projects focused on smart cities, with the participation and collaboration of public and private institutions and the experts in public policies for urban, technological, and environmental development.

The Minister stressed how important it is to support startups, and through his efforts, the Brazilian Government has strengthened the sector of science, technology, and innovation with investments.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Ibrachina is committed to holding lectures, workshops, and exchanges to promote the communication between the Brazilian and Chinese people.