Brazil’s mining company Vale receives China’s second electric locomotive

The brazilian mining company Vale received at the end of April its second 100% electric locomotive manufactured in China by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive (CRRC ZELC), acorrding to Vale.

The equipment will initially operate in the Ponta da Madeira Terminal’s switchyard in São Luis of the state of Maranhão. Its batteries, made of lithium, have a storage capacity of 1000 kWh, with autonomy to operate up to 10 hours without stops for recharging.

The company’s first all-electric machine, manufactured by Progress Rail, was received in July 2020 at Vitória-Minas Railroad (EFVM).

The CRRC locomotive is part of Vale’s strategy to electrify its mine and railroad equipment. The two areas account for 25% of the company’s direct carbon emissions. The CRRC locomotive will contribute to Vale’s Zero Carbon Goal.